Rupee jumps 39 paise to open at 95.37 against US dollar

The Indian rupee strengthened by 39 paise to open at 95.37 against the US dollar on Friday, 12 June, supported by a sharp decline in crude oil prices after US President Donald Trump indicated that a peace agreement with Iran could be reached soon. The development eased concerns over oil supply disruptions and provided relief to the domestic currency.

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Brent crude slipped to $88.80 per barrel, its lowest level in two months, after Trump said a deal with Iran could be signed as early as this weekend, reversing market concerns that had intensified following earlier threats of military action.

According to Trump, negotiations with Tehran have progressed significantly and have received support from a broad coalition of regional powers. The prospect of easing geopolitical tensions also lifted sentiment across global markets, with Asian equities advancing while US Treasury yields and the dollar moved lower.

Despite the optimism, investors remain cautious. Trump has previously expressed confidence that an agreement with Iran was within reach, only for negotiations to stall without a final deal. As a result, market participants are likely to await concrete developments before fully pricing in a lasting resolution.

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Remittances provide a strong buffer, but not a long-term solution According to market experts, India's inward remittances touched a record USD 110.47 billion in FY26, crossing the USD 100 billion milestone for the first time. The January-March quarter alone saw inflows of USD 31.07 billion, marking the highest quarterly remittance figure in 13 years.

Experts noted that the surge's timing was particularly significant. Despite relatively subdued foreign direct investment (FDI) and foreign portfolio investment (FPI) inflows, India posted a Balance of Payments (BoP) surplus of USD 7.22 billion in the March quarter. The sharp rise in remittances was likely driven by precautionary fund transfers amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia, while the weaker rupee enhanced the value of overseas earnings when converted into domestic currency.

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However, analysts cautioned that while remittances provide an important cushion for the external sector and the rupee, they cannot serve as the foundation for long-term currency stability. Sustainable support for the rupee will require stronger and more consistent foreign capital inflows, particularly through investments and overseas borrowing.

Also Read | Crude oil prices rally after Iran closes Strait of Hormuz following US strikes

RBI measures could attract fresh foreign capital Experts highlighted that recent measures introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are aimed at improving the attractiveness of foreign capital inflows. One of the most notable initiatives relates to External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs).

Previously, after factoring in bank charges and hedging costs, overseas borrowings often cost public sector borrowers around 8-8.5%, offering limited benefits compared to domestic funding avenues. However, the RBI's concessional forex swap facility could lower the effective borrowing cost to around 7-7.5%, making overseas funding significantly more attractive.

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This could be particularly beneficial for large lenders such as Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), whose combined loan books exceed ₹10 lakh crore. Experts believe that if such institutions increasingly tap international debt markets, it could bring billions of dollars of fresh capital into the country, providing additional support to the rupee and strengthening external balances.

Meanwhile, the rupee remained vulnerable to global developments. The currency weakened on Thursday, closing at 95.76 against the US dollar, amid concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East, which pushed crude oil prices sharply higher.

However, sentiment improved quickly after Brent crude fell below USD 89 per barrel following comments from US President Donald Trump suggesting that a peace agreement with Iran could be reached as early as this weekend. The US dollar also eased towards 99.75 as risk appetite improved across global markets.

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Experts further pointed out that recent US economic data offered mixed signals. While producer inflation accelerated to its highest level since late 2022, jobless claims climbed to a three-month high, indicating some softness in the labour market. Markets largely expect the US Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged at its upcoming policy meeting, though the central bank's guidance will be closely watched as it could influence the direction of the US dollar and, consequently, the rupee.

Rupee Outlook Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors, said that the broader narrative remains constructive for the rupee. USDINR continues to face strong resistance in the 96.00-96.50 zone. If foreign inflows continue to improve and external conditions remain supportive, a break below 94.80 could gradually open the door towards the 94.50-94.00 region.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.