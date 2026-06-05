Rupee jumps 50 paise as govt scraps capital gains tax on govt bonds for FIIs to attract overseas inflows

The Indian rupee rebounded sharply in Friday's trading session on June 5, poised to snap its three-day losing run, as the government announced a tax cut on bond investments by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to attract overseas capital and stabilise the domestic unit.

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The rupee is languishing near record low levels due to higher energy prices and equity market outflows amid the Middle East conflict.

Following the government's announcement, the rupee jumped to the day's high of 95.245 against the US dollar from its previous close of 95.74, recording a gain of 50 paise.

The domestic unit has been one of the worst-performing currencies this year, shedding 6.07% on a year-to-date basis, hurt by rising crude oil prices, which threaten to expand India's import bill and impact its CAD and BOP, and record selling by foreign investors.

Govt scraps capital gains tax on bonds for FIIs The government has removed capital gains tax on investments in government securities made by FIIs and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), according to an ordinance issued on June 5. The tax exemption, effective from April 1, also covers interest income earned on these securities, subject to certain reporting requirements.

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Earlier, foreign investors were required to pay a 12.5% long-term capital gains tax on listed bonds and shares held for more than a year, along with a 20% withholding tax on interest earned from government bonds.

RBI unveils measures to attract foreign capital Separately, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a series of steps aimed at boosting foreign investment and strengthening India's external financing position amid global uncertainty and elevated oil prices.

The RBI expanded the list of government securities eligible under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) by including all new issuances of 15-year, 30-year and 40-year government bonds.

It also relaxed investment restrictions for FPIs under the General Route by removing limits on short-term investments, concentration caps and individual security limits.

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The combined impact of the RBI's measures and the government's tax exemptions is expected to make Indian government bonds more attractive to foreign investors, helping increase overseas participation in the debt market and potentially lowering the government's borrowing costs.

Dhawal Dalal, President and CIO - Fixed Income, Edelweiss MF, said that both GOI and RBI have announced several measures to augment much-needed capital inflows. “This should have a net positive impact on India's FX reserves and investor sentiment in the medium-term. That said, with average CPI expectations being raised, bond market investors will have to brace for a gradual increase in policy rates down the road, in our view,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More ✕ Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.

At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.

Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.

Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.