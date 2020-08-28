Rupee posts biggest weekly gain against US dollar in 20 months

The Indian rupee rose to its highest level in nearly six months on Friday, gaining for a third straight session as foreign investors piled into domestic equity markets. The partially convertible rupee ended today at 73.40 per dollar, up 0.6%. The rupee had closed at 73.81 in the previous session. During the session, the rupee rose to 73.28 earlier, its highest level since March 5.

During today's session, rupee traded in a range of 73.28 to 73.87 per US dollar.

The rupee rose nearly 2% for the week, its biggest weekly gain since the week ending December 21, 2018. The currency had been trading in a tight range until this week with traders saying that Reserve Bank of India was seen regularly buying dollars via state-run banks to prevent a sharp appreciation in the rupee.

"The rupee strengthened as nationalized banks stepped away from bid. While the central bank buys USD aggressively, it steps off from time to time to let the USD-INR pair align with the broad USD trend," said Abhishek Goenka, founder and CEO of IFA Global.

Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services, said that sharp gains in the rupee-USD pair has been very "unexpected and traders are in shock, with every major support being tested."

"Initially, RBI was protecting 74.50 zone but its absence has led to a free fall. Globally, risk sentiments have strengthened on aggressive stimulus by Fed and there has been sharp inflows into local stocks," he said.

Dollar inflows into the stock market and gains in other Asian peers have helped fuel the rupee's strength. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have bought $6.2 billion worth of shares so far in this month. Indian stock market benchmark Sensex is up about 5% so far this month.

And analysts say that US Federal Reserve's recent policy shift could further boost inflows, said traders.

The RBI is however expected to keep intervening intermittently and continue building its forex reserves, which are up $60 billion at $535.35 billion since the start of the fiscal year in April. (With Agency Inputs)