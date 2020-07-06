Rupee jumps to 74.50 against US dollar but fails to hold gains

"RBI's forex reserves rose $1.3 billion to $506.8 billion as on week ending 26th June. Given that the RBI balance sheet date is behind us, we may see central bank buy dollars less aggressively. It may only step in to contain volatility. We are likely to see USD-INR align more closely with Dollar/Asia and Dollar/EM," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.