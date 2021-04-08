Rupee jumps today vs US dollar, a day after seeing the biggest fall in 2 years

"The non-event RBI meet turned into a big event when the rupee depreciated by more than 1.5% as the dovish stance by the RBI was seen diverging with other hawkish emerging markets central banks like Turkey, Russia, and Brazil. This led to a fall in India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield to the lowest level since 18th Feb and hence, fears of weakening carry trade led to a fall in Rupee. But steady rates support the government’s FY 2021-22 borrowing program at a lower cost and this increases chances of achieving a higher fiscal deficit target before the deadline," said Amit Pabari, MD of CR Forex Advisors