Rupee likely to stay rangebound amid lack of fresh triggers; unable to exploit lower dollar, treasury yields, oil prices
The US dollar is headed for its largest weekly drop for months against the euro, yen and franc on Friday. The 10-year US Treasury yield also hovered near two-month lows.
After hitting a record of 83.42 against the US dollar on November 10, the Indian rupee has stabilised and is expected to witness a rangebound movement going into the next week amid lack of fresh triggers, analysts said.
