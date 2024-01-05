Rupee likely to trade in a range, bond yields may rise further, say analysts
The US dollar index was steady, heading for its strongest weekly performance since July on scaled back expectations of steep and early interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve this year.
The Indian rupee traded marginally higher against the US dollar on Friday, outperforming its Asian peers, and headed towards a better beginning to 2024. The rupee traded around 83.15 to the US dollar and is up 0.06% this week.
