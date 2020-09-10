Rupee moves higher against US dollar

The rupee strengthened by 9 paise and settled at 73.46 against the US dollar on Thursday supported by weak American currency and positive domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.42 against the US dollar, and finally closed at 73.46 against the American currency, registering a rise of 9 paise over its previous close.

During the session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 73.16 and a low of 73.50 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 73.55 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.19 per cent to 93.07.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex ended with gains of over 600 points.

"The US Dollar weakened overnight. The Euro once again found support around 1.1750 mark. Comments of UK spokesperson that the UK would engage constructively in negotiations with the EU caused the Sterling to recover from lows," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

"Today is the ECB rate decision. Most market participants expect the ECB to intervene verbally to talk down the currency given that the pace of recovery in the Eurozone is slowing and headline inflation has turned negative."

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹959.09 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.86 per cent to$40.44 per barrel.

