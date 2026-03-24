Rupee opens 0.36% higher at 93.64 per US dollar amid signs of de-escalation in US-Iran war

Rupee opens 0.36% higher at 93.64 per US dollar supported by a decline in oil prices after US President Donald Trump suggested discussions about a potential resolution with Iran, despite Tehran's denial of any negotiations maintaining a level of uncertainty.
The 1-month USD/INR fell to a low of 93.35 right after Trump's comments, indicating that the rupee would have surpassed the 93 mark. However, with rising oil prices, reaching the 93 level now seems "unlikely," according to a currency trader at a Mumbai-based bank, as noted in a Reuters report.
Essentially, all markets are reacting to news and focusing on oil, he mentioned, according to the Reuters article. The rupee is at levels that seem "very appealing," but the uncertainty surrounding the situation in Iran dampens confidence significantly.
However, brent crude fell by 11% on Monday following Trump's announcement that he had postponed attacks on Iran's power infrastructure, stating that the US had engaged in constructive discussions with unidentified Iranian officials. US stock markets rose, the dollar weakened, and yields on US Treasury bonds decreased.
Some of these shifts reversed during Asian trading, with Brent recovering almost 4%. Asian stock markets increased, although they were still significantly lower than their peak levels.
Iran's rejection of any negotiations with the US, along with a report from the Wall Street Journal indicating that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are gradually moving towards participating in the conflict against Tehran, undermined the positive sentiment created by Trump's comments.
(more to come)