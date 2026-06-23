Rupee opens 1 paise lower at 94.69 against US dollar

The Indian rupee opened marginally weaker at 94.69 against the US dollar on Tuesday, 23 June, slipping by 1 paise despite support from softer crude oil prices amid progress in US-Iran negotiations.
According to a Reuters report, market participants said Monday's decline in the rupee was not driven by any significant flow-related activity and largely ran counter to prevailing market expectations, catching traders by surprise.
Currency dealers noted that the focus has gradually shifted from oil prices to the US Federal Reserve's policy outlook. Rising expectations of a Fed rate hike in September are beginning to weigh on Asian currencies, including the rupee, they said.
"It appears the risk for the rupee is now shifting from oil to the Fed," a currency trader at a private sector bank told Reuters. The trader added that, with Brent crude largely remaining below the $80-per-barrel mark, elevated US Treasury yields have become a bigger concern for the domestic currency.
According to Reuters, exporter hedging activity has increased in recent sessions, although underlying demand for dollars remains firm.
Meanwhile, US Treasury yields moved higher on Monday, with the benchmark two-year yield touching a 16-month high as investors priced in the possibility of further interest-rate hikes later this year. Fed funds futures currently indicate nearly a 75% probability of a rate increase by September, adding pressure on emerging-market currencies.
(more to come)
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