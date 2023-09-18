Rupee opens 10 paise higher at 83.09 against the US dollar

Rupee opens 10 paise higher at 83.09 against the US dollar1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST
The US dollar was still near its six-month peak at 105.29 against a basket of major currencies. The euro recovered 0.1% to $1.0673 in early Asia trade, after slumping to a 3-1/2 month low of $1.0629 last week as the European Central Bank signalled its rate hikes could be over
The Indian rupee opened 10 paise higher against the US dollar on Monday. The local unit opened at 83.09 a dollar as against Friday’s close of 83.19.
