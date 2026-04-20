Rupee opens 10 paise higher at 92.83 against US dollar

The Indian rupee opened 10 paise higher at 92.83 against the US dollar on Monday, April 20, as traders assessed the sustainability of the Middle East ceasefire while remaining cautious about the currency’s recent rally.
The rupee has rebounded sharply from its all-time low of 95.21 on March 30, largely supported by measures taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The central bank has tightened curbs on arbitrage trading by banks and corporates and advised state-run oil refiners to limit spot dollar purchases, helping ease pressure on the currency.
Additionally, a slowdown in foreign equity outflows has provided further support. However, according to a Reuters report, traders remain wary of further gains, citing volatile crude oil prices, weak capital flows, and persistent dollar demand from importers as key constraints.
Experts point out that beyond day-to-day volatility, the depreciation of the rupee is raising broader macroeconomic concerns. India’s anticipated rise to become the world’s fourth-largest economy—projected earlier by the International Monetary Fund—has been delayed, with the country now placed sixth in the latest estimates.
According to analysts, this shift is not driven by weak economic growth, but largely by the rupee’s depreciation, which reduces India’s GDP size in dollar terms—the key metric used for global rankings.
Market experts also highlight that persistent capital outflows, uncertainty surrounding global trade agreements, and elevated crude oil prices have intensified pressure on the currency. Additionally, the transition to a new GDP base year has marginally lowered nominal GDP estimates, further impacting the overall outlook.
On the structural front, experts emphasize that India’s status as a net importer creates a steady demand for dollars. Typically, this is offset by inflows such as foreign institutional investments (FII), foreign direct investment (FDI), services exports, and NRI deposits. However, with these inflows slowing in recent months, the balance has weakened.
As per experts, while the RBI can intervene to curb excessive volatility, it cannot fully reverse the broader trend of rupee movement on its own.
According to Amit Pabari, MD, Research Team, CR Forex Advisors, the recent events show how quickly sentiment can change. As long as global tensions remain high, the rupee is likely to stay under pressure.
“Support is seen in the 92.20–92.50 zone, while a move towards 93.20–93.50 looks likely in the near term,” said Pabari.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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