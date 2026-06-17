Rupee opens 10 paise higher at 94.46 against US dollar

The Indian rupee opened 10 paise stronger at 94.46 against the US dollar on Wednesday, supported by a further decline in crude oil prices. However, gains in the domestic currency may remain limited amid weakness across Asian currencies and investor caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision.
Brent crude oil prices plunged nearly 5% on Tuesday, falling below $80 per barrel, extending losses to around 15% over the past four sessions. The sharp correction has brought oil prices close to pre-conflict levels, providing relief to energy-importing economies such as India.
The decline followed fresh developments in the ongoing US-Iran negotiations. Details of an interim peace agreement began to emerge on Tuesday, with US President Donald Trump stating that the deal would prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. A US official also indicated that the agreement would allow Iran to resume oil exports once signed, raising expectations of improved global oil supplies.
While lower crude prices have boosted optimism about the normalisation of energy flows, analysts have urged caution, noting that geopolitical uncertainties remain, according to a Reuters report.
The rupee has appreciated about 1.2% over the last six trading sessions, largely aided by the decline in oil prices. However, the currency has struggled to sustain gains beyond the 94.50 level, which traders view as a key resistance zone.
Market participants said the rupee's upside could remain capped on Wednesday as most Asian currencies weakened ahead of the Federal Reserve's first monetary policy decision under Chair Kevin Warsh. While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, investors will closely monitor its policy statement, economic projections and press conference for clues on the future interest-rate trajectory.
(more to come)