Rupee opens 11 paise higher at 81.71 against the US dollar1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 09:19 AM IST
Asian currencies rose, with the offshore Chinese yuan leading the way while the dollar index inched lower to near 101.30. Investors await the result of the two-day US Federal Reserve meeting, due on Wednesday.
The Indian rupee opened 11 paise higher against the US dollar on Tuesday tracking gains in other Asian currencies and positive risk sentiment. The local currency opened at 81.71 a dollar as compared to the previous close of 81.82.
