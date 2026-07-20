Rupee opens 12 paise lower at 96.40 against US dollar

The Indian rupee opened 12 paise weaker at 96.40 against the US dollar on Monday, 20 July, as a fresh surge in crude oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East weighed on sentiment.
The domestic currency has declined 1.7% so far this month and is now inching closer to its record low of 96.96 per dollar, hit in May. The latest bout of weakness follows Brent crude climbing above $90 a barrel, driven by an intensification of the U.S.-Iran conflict.
The rupee had briefly recovered after crude prices retreated towards $70 per barrel and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced measures to boost dollar inflows. Improved foreign portfolio investment into Indian equities also provided temporary support to the currency.
However, those gains have quickly faded as oil prices resumed their upward trajectory. Brent crude futures advanced 2.7% on Monday, breaching the $90-a-barrel mark for the first time in nearly six weeks, renewing concerns over India's import bill and inflation outlook.
Geopolitical risks have intensified after the United States launched a ninth consecutive night of strikes on Iran, while Kuwait and Bahrain reported fresh Iranian attacks. The conflict has also disrupted shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz, with both sides targeting maritime traffic, raising fears of further supply disruptions and keeping pressure on oil prices and the rupee.
(more to come)
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