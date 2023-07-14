Rupee ends 10 paise lower at 82.17 against the US dollar; posts best week in four1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST
The US dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major rivals, was at 99.786, holding near the 15-month low of 99.574 hit earlier in the session and set for its biggest weekly decline since November
The Indian rupee ended 10 paise lower against the US dollar on Friday, snapping four sessions of gains, dragged by corporate dollar demand. The local currency ended at 82.17 a dollar as compared to the previous close of 82.07.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×