Rupee opens 13 paise higher at 83.02 as US dollar retreats1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 09:08 AM IST
The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six developed-market rivals, including the yen and euro, eased 0.14% to 103.26, after touching a two-month high at 103.59 overnight.
The Indian rupee opened 13 paise higher against the US dollar on Friday after a pullback in the greenback and the US yields. The local currency opened at 83.02 a dollar as against its previous close of 83.15.
