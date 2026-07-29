Rupee opens 13 paise higher at 95.72 against US dollar

The rupee opened 13 paise higher at 95.72 against the US dollar on Wednesday, 29 July, supported by recent gains, although volatile crude oil prices and concerns over the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook capped the upside.

The domestic currency has strengthened over the past three sessions, with traders attributing the recovery partly to likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, fluctuations in oil prices and the possibility of a hawkish signal from the US Federal Reserve could pose challenges to the rupee’s rebound, traders said, according to Reuters.

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“The RBI is currently a major anchor for the rupee,” a currency trader at a bank said, adding that the central bank’s continued presence in the market, particularly through interventions around market opening hours, is expected to provide further support to the currency.

Dollar remains firm ahead of key fed decision The US dollar continued to hold near recent highs as investors stayed cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision. Market participants are closely tracking the central bank’s next move, with a stronger dollar and elevated oil prices posing challenges for emerging market currencies, including the Indian rupee.

Also Read | Gold, silver prices trade mixed ahead of the US Fed meeting outcome

Fed faces inflation versus debt concerns The Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting has placed Chair Kevin Warsh in a challenging position, with markets weighing the possibility of a rate hike against broader economic risks.

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Experts noted that persistent inflation pressures and resilient economic data provide a case for tighter monetary policy. However, concerns over rising US debt levels and higher borrowing costs remain key factors that could influence the Fed’s decision.

Analysts said the Fed will also need to balance multiple factors, including political pressure, the transition in leadership, and market expectations. While investors largely expect a status quo decision, the reduction in forward guidance could leave room for surprises from the central bank.

RBI steps up support for Rupee Back in India, market experts highlighted the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) active role in supporting the rupee amid heightened volatility.

Bankers said the central bank has increased its market intervention over the past few sessions by selling dollars, with interventions reportedly timed around key trading periods to maximise impact. According to market estimates, the RBI sold around $8–9 billion in dollars on Friday.

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These measures, along with improving foreign inflows, have helped the rupee recover from recent lows. The domestic currency strengthened to a two-week high of 95.64 per dollar on Tuesday before closing at 95.85.

Experts added that India has attracted nearly $40 billion in fresh inflows since early June following recent policy measures, providing additional support to the currency.

Also Read | Crude oil prices rebound after falling 14% in three sessions

Market awaits next trigger Analysts believe the rupee’s near-term direction will depend on a combination of global factors, including the Fed’s policy stance, movements in crude oil prices, and the dollar index trend. While RBI intervention has provided stability, sustained recovery will require support from broader macroeconomic conditions.

Rupee Outlook According to Amit Pabari, MD, Research Team, CR Forex Advisors, the 95.50-95.60 zone remains key support for USDINR. With oil back in the driver's seat and the Fed verdict pending, as long as this support level holds, the broader trend remains tilted in favour of a stronger dollar. We continue to expect USDINR to move towards the 96.80-97.00 zone.

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Also Read | What Disciplined Traders Do Before Risking a Single Rupee in 2026?

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.