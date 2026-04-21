Rupee opens 18 paise lower at 93.31 against US dollar

The rupee started the day 18 paise lower at 93.31 against the US dollar on Tuesday, April 21, as traders according to news reports assessed the effects of the central bank’s partial rollback of foreign exchange restrictions, alongside ongoing geopolitical concerns about US-Iran relations.
After market hours on April 20, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted some previously imposed limitations on banks and corporates. Reuters news report indicated that the central bank rescinded guidelines that had prohibited banks from providing non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) to both resident and non-resident entities, and also lifted restrictions that stopped the rebooking of foreign exchange derivative agreements.
These measures were implemented about three weeks ago to mitigate arbitrage prospects between domestic and international currency markets. In conjunction with previous actions to restrict banks’ onshore position limits, these regulations have aided in the rupee’s rebound from its historic low of 95.21 hit in late March.
According to experts, the rupee and other Asian currencies are likely to remain under pressure amid uncertainty over a possible second round of US-Iran talks, especially with the two-week ceasefire deadline nearing its end.
They note that, going forward, the rupee’s trajectory will largely depend on two key factors—oil prices and geopolitical developments.
Crude markets have already reacted sharply. After a decline on Friday, Brent crude rebounded strongly, climbing close to $95 per barrel.
For India, this has direct implications. Higher crude prices translate into a larger import bill, which in turn increases demand for dollars—a dynamic that typically exerts downward pressure on the rupee.
According to Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, given the sensitivity of INR to oil prices and geopolitical developments, the overall bias remains cautious. In the near term, rupee is expected to trade in a range of 92.65–93.45.
Further, Amit Pabari, MD, Research Team, CR Forex Advisors, added that USD/INR is expected to find a base in the 92.20–92.50 range. However, as uncertainty lingers, the pair could gradually move higher towards 93.50–94.00 as markets rebuild directional bias.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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