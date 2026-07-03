Rupee opens 19 paise higher at 95.20 against US dollar

The Indian rupee opened 19 paise higher at 95.20 against the US dollar on Friday, 3 July, snapping a four-session losing streak as a weaker US dollar boosted emerging market currencies.

The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, slipped 0.2% to 100.77 after falling 0.5% in the previous session. The index is also on track for its biggest weekly decline since early April.

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The dollar came under pressure after fresh data showed the US labour market lost momentum in June. Job growth slowed sharply, while payroll figures for the previous two months were revised lower, reinforcing expectations of a cooling economy.

The softer employment data prompted traders to scale back expectations of an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike. Interest rate futures now indicate around a 53% probability of a September rate hike, down from nearly 75% before the jobs report, providing support to the rupee and other Asian currencies.

RBI's Reserve rebuilding may cap Rupee gains According to market experts, the RBI's approach to the rupee appears to be driven by structural factors rather than short-term market sentiment. After months of intervening to defend the currency as it neared the 97-per-dollar mark, the central bank's foreign exchange reserves have declined from a February peak of $728.49 billion to around $672.6 billion. Coupled with the RBI's sizeable forward short position of nearly $106 billion, experts believe the central bank is likely to prioritise rebuilding its reserve buffers. This could limit the rupee's upside even during periods of supportive global conditions and strong capital inflows.

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India-Japan ties strengthen long-term outlook A positive development for India's long-term economic outlook came from strengthening ties with Japan. During Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's first visit to India, the two countries signed a series of agreements covering artificial intelligence, economic security, energy resilience, and their first-ever defence co-development project.

Experts note that while these developments may not have an immediate impact on the rupee's day-to-day movement, they reinforce India's long-term investment appeal. Bilateral trade between the two nations stood at $27.5 billion in FY26, while Japanese investments in India reached $3.2 billion during the April-December period, underscoring growing strategic and economic cooperation.

Rupee Outlook According to Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors, for the past few weeks, we have maintained that USDINR could move towards the 95.30 to 95.50 zone, and the market is now almost there.

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“Yesterday's price action reinforces that view. Despite a weaker dollar index and lower crude oil prices, the rupee still weakened. If the rupee cannot strengthen on positive global cues, any negative development could easily push USDINR towards the 95.80 to 96.00 zone,” said Pabari.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.