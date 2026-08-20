Rupee opens 19 paise higher at 95.56 against US dollar

The rupee opened 19 paise higher at 95.56 against the US dollar on Thursday, 20 August, supported by a weaker greenback that fell to a three-month low after the US Treasury announced measures to increase buybacks of longer-dated bonds and ease pressure in the bond market.

Advertisement

However, traders cited by Reuters expect the rupee’s recovery to remain limited beyond the initial gains, amid elevated crude oil prices and a weak near-term outlook for the Asian currency.

The Dollar Index declined 0.88% on Wednesday, marking its sharpest single-day fall since mid-March. The decline came after the US Treasury announced plans to double the size of its liquidity-support operations for longer-dated bonds.

The move followed a selloff in long-term US Treasuries that pushed the 30-year Treasury yield to its highest level since 2007, amid concerns over inflation and rising term premiums.

Analysts clarified that the Treasury’s move does not constitute quantitative easing, with ING Bank noting that purchases of longer-maturity bonds would be financed by issuing short-term debt.

Advertisement

Following the announcement, the 30-year US Treasury yield fell to 5.18%, around 16 basis points below its recent high, while the 10-year yield declined to 4.64%.

Also Read | Crude oil prices rise for 5th session after Trump targets Iran's economy

Treasury move to ease bond-market pressure The US Treasury plans to at least double its purchases of longer-term government bonds to $4 billion per operation from 9 September, while raising more funds through short-term Treasury bills. The move aims to ease pressure on long-term yields and smooth the refinancing of the US government’s large debt burden. While it resembles an Operation Twist-style strategy, it is not traditional Federal Reserve quantitative easing.

Market impact Higher Treasury demand for long-term bonds could keep 10-year and 30-year yields lower, easing borrowing costs. The weaker dollar and lower yields are also supportive for gold and silver, while easier financial conditions could provide modest support to inflation.

Advertisement

Also Read | Gold and silver prices rise on MCX amid softer dollar, decline in US bond yields

Rupee faces mixed cues The softer dollar could offer some relief to the rupee, but oil prices above $90 remain a major risk for India’s import bill.

India’s valuation concerns Meanwhile, India has emerged as Asia’s least-preferred stock market in BofA’s latest survey, with 32% of fund managers net underweight, citing expensive valuations and weaker growth prospects.

Rupee Outlook According to Amit Pabari, MD, Research Team, CR Forex Advisors, immediate support for the rupee is near 95.30–95.50. As long as this holds, USD/INR is expected to gradually move towards 96.20–96.50.

The weaker dollar may create short-term pauses, but oil and sentiment remain fragile. Dips are therefore likely to be shallow and short-lived rather than a genuine trend reversal.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.