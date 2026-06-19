Rupee opens 2 paise lower at 94.35 against US dollar

The rupee opened marginally lower by 2 paise at 94.35 against the US dollar on Friday, 19 June, as improving domestic flows and sentiment helped cushion the impact of a stronger dollar following the US Federal Reserve's hawkish stance.

Market participants noted that capital flows have turned increasingly supportive for the Indian currency in recent sessions. Strong inflows into domestic debt markets, easing foreign portfolio outflows from equities and balanced participation from importers and exporters have contributed to improved demand-supply dynamics in the forex market.

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Bankers indicated that while importer hedging activity remains elevated, the market has witnessed a noticeable shift away from the one-sided dollar demand that had weighed on the rupee in recent weeks. Earlier, aggressive importer buying coupled with sustained foreign fund outflows had kept the local currency under pressure.

The rupee has also benefited from policy measures aimed at attracting overseas capital and boosting dollar inflows. Additionally, a sharp decline in crude oil prices following the US-Iran peace agreement has eased concerns over India's import bill, helping improve overall sentiment towards the currency.

The combination of stronger inflows, lower oil prices and improving market confidence has helped the rupee remain resilient despite renewed strength in the US dollar.

Also Read | Rupee opens 13 paise lower at 94.66 against US dollar

Softening oil prices offer strong support to the rupee According to market experts, crude oil remains the biggest positive factor for the Indian economy and the rupee at present. Brent crude is currently trading in the $75–78 per barrel range, returning to levels seen before the Iran conflict earlier this year. While the recent US-Iran peace agreement has eased immediate supply concerns, analysts point to a broader structural trend that could keep oil prices subdued.

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The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects global oil supply to rise by nearly 8 million barrels per day by 2027, while demand growth is projected at only around 2 million barrels per day. Experts say this widening supply-demand gap could create a natural cap on oil prices, providing a supportive backdrop for oil-importing economies such as India.

Adding to the positive sentiment, oil shipments through the Gulf have normalised, with Saudi Arabian and UAE tankers resuming regular operations after months of disruptions, further easing concerns over supply bottlenecks.

Rupee extends recovery amid improving fundamentals Currency strategists note that the rupee has responded positively to the decline in oil prices, strengthening for five consecutive sessions and trading comfortably in the 94.30–94.60 per dollar range. This marks a significant recovery from the pressure witnessed just a few weeks ago when elevated crude prices and foreign outflows weighed on the currency.

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Experts believe improving capital flows, lower import-related dollar demand and easing geopolitical risks have all contributed to the rupee's recent resilience.

Fed's hawkish tone keeps dollar supported While the rupee has gained ground, analysts caution that the US dollar continues to receive support from the Federal Reserve's policy stance.

The US central bank left interest rates unchanged at 3.50%-3.75%, but policymakers maintained a relatively hawkish outlook, with nearly half of the committee members still expecting at least one more rate increase this year.

Recent US economic data has also reinforced the dollar's strength. Initial jobless claims eased to 226,000, while layoffs remain historically low. Although continuing claims have moved higher, experts say the labour market appears to be cooling gradually rather than weakening sharply.

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As a result, the dollar could remain supported in the near term, though markets will continue to evaluate whether moderating inflation and softer energy prices eventually allow the Fed to shift towards a more neutral stance.

RBI likely using dollar inflows to rebuild buffers Experts also believe the Reserve Bank of India is taking advantage of favourable market conditions to strengthen its external buffers.

With lower oil prices and improved foreign currency inflows supporting the rupee, the RBI is expected to be actively purchasing dollars to replenish forex reserves and gradually reduce its sizeable forward dollar position, estimated at around $110 billion.

Market participants estimate that the central bank may have absorbed $3-5 billion from the market over the past few sessions. Analysts stress that such intervention reflects prudent reserve management rather than any concern over the currency's trajectory.

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While these purchases could limit the pace of rupee appreciation, experts say they are likely to make the currency's recovery more sustainable and less vulnerable to future external shocks.

Rupee Outlook According to Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors, with oil prices remaining supportive, foreign inflows improving, and the dollar's strength facing fresh questions, the overall bias remains positive for the rupee. USDINR now faces strong resistance in the 95.00–95.30 zone. Having decisively broken below 94.50, the pair could gradually move towards the 94.00–93.80 region in the coming days.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.