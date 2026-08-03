Rupee opens 25 paise higher at 95.14 against US dollar amid easing crude oil prices

The Indian rupee opened 25 paise stronger at 95.14 against the US dollar on Monday, 3 August, supported by a sharp decline in crude oil prices and continued expectations of intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The domestic currency gained 1.2% last week, its strongest weekly performance in months, with traders attributing much of the rally to the RBI's sustained dollar sales across multiple levels, according to a Reuters report.

Advertisement

Market participants told Reuters that the combination of persistent RBI intervention and softer crude oil prices has significantly improved sentiment toward the rupee. The focus has shifted from concerns that the currency could weaken beyond the 97-per-dollar mark to expectations that it has found a near-term floor around current levels.

Also Read | Gold and silver prices climb on MCX as dollar, crude oil prices decline

Softer oil prices offer temporary relief Experts added that lower crude oil prices have further supported the rupee. Brent crude fell more than 4% to around $84 a barrel after US President Donald Trump announced that peace talks with Iran would resume following the cancellation of a planned military strike. Lower oil prices typically reduce India's import bill and ease demand for dollars.

Japan-US currency intervention supports Yen According to market experts, Japan's Finance Ministry confirmed on Friday that it carried out a coordinated yen-buying intervention with the United States to curb excessive volatility in the currency market. The ministry also signalled that it is prepared to intervene again if required. Market estimates suggest the Bank of Japan (BOJ) spent $52-59 billion selling the US dollar and buying the Japanese yen, helping the Japanese currency rebound sharply from around 162.80 to 158.30 against the US dollar. With support from Washington, the dollar-yen pair has since moved closer to the 157 level.

Advertisement

History shows coordinated action during market stress Experts noted that this is not the first instance of coordinated currency intervention between the US and Japan. A similar joint action was seen under the 1985 Plaza Accord to address global trade imbalances, and again in 1998 during the Asian financial crisis to stabilise the yen. While the underlying reasons have differed, coordinated intervention has historically been used to counter disorderly currency movements.

Implications for the Rupee According to analysts, the immediate impact on the Indian rupee has been supportive, as the US dollar index slipped towards 99.50, easing pressure on emerging-market currencies. However, they cautioned that if Japan and the US continue intervening, it could trigger an unwinding of the yen carry trade, potentially leading to higher volatility across global financial markets, rising US Treasury yields, weaker emerging-market currencies, and pressure on equities.

Advertisement

Rupee Outlook According to Amit Pabari, MD, Research Team, CR Forex Advisors, technically, 95.20 to 95.40 is likely to act as a strong support zone for the rupee. From these levels, USD/INR could gradually drift back towards the 96.00 to 96.50 range over the coming days.

Also Read | Gold Dips as Traders Eye Dollar Recovery Against Yen, Fed Path

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.