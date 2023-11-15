Rupee opens 27 paise higher 83.06 against the dollar after soft US inflation
The dollar index, a measure of the US currency against six peers, rose 0.02% to 104.08, after dropping below 104 level in the previous session. The 10-year US benchmark yield was little changed at 4.45% on Wednesday after falling to a low of 4.41%.
The Indian rupee opened 27 paise higher against the US dollar on Wednesday amid sharp drop in American currency and Treasury yields. The local unit opened at 83.06 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 83.33.
