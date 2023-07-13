Rupee extends gains for fourth session; ends 18 paise higher at 82.07 on broad dollar weakness2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 09:16 AM IST
The dollar index declined to 100.22, its lowest since April 2022, after US inflation cooled at a faster-than-expected pace in June, raising hopes of an end to Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.
The Indian rupee ended 18 paise higher against the US dollar on Thursday, registering its fourth straight session of gains, led by broader weakness in the greenback. The local currency closed at 82.07 a dollar as compared to the previous close of 82.24.
