The Indian rupee ended 18 paise higher against the US dollar on Thursday, registering its fourth straight session of gains, led by broader weakness in the greenback. The local currency closed at 82.07 a dollar as compared to the previous close of 82.24.

The dollar index declined to 100.22, its lowest since April 2022, after US inflation cooled at a faster-than-expected pace in June, raising hopes of an end to Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

On Wednesday, the rupee had closed 12 paise higher at 82.24 a dollar. The currency has risen 0.8% so far this week.

The bias of traders has now turned towards taking short positions in the dollar, said Dilip Parmar, research analyst at HDFC Securities, adding that the 82 level is acting as a resistance for the rupee.

A break of the dollar index below 100 can only drive the rupee above 81.80 levels, while the Reserve Bank of India will not let the currency appreciate above that, Parmar said.

“There may be continued volatility in the rupee market between 81.85-82.90 levels, but three to six months down the line, the rupee is expected to rise towards the 81.25 range as Indian markets have shown a lot of strength in recent times with the dollar index topping out," said Jateen Trivedi, Vice President - Research at LKP Securities.

Crude oil prices rose, limiting gains in the local currency.

Brent crude futures rose 0.17% to $80.25 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 0.05% at $75.79.

On the domestic front, the Indian benchmark equity indices ended higher amid positive global cues.

The Sensex gained 164.99 points, or 0.25%, to end at 65,558.89, while the Nifty closed 29.45 points, or 0.15%, higher at 19,413.75.

On Wednesday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth ₹1,242.44 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net bought shares to the tune of ₹436.71 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

(With inputs from Reuters)

