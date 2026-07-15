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Rupee opens 3 paise higher at 96.17 against US dollar

Rupee opens 3 paise higher at 96.17 against US dollar

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published15 Jul 2026, 09:06 AM IST
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Rupee opens 3 paise higher at 96.17 against US dollar
Rupee opens 3 paise higher at 96.17 against US dollar(Pixabay)
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The Indian rupee opened 3 paise higher at 96.17 against the US dollar on Wednesday, 15 July, supported by softer-than-expected US inflation data, easing concerns about an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike, although gains were capped by elevated crude oil prices.

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The domestic currency has remained under pressure amid escalating US-Iran tensions, which have fuelled a sharp rally in oil prices. Brent crude hovered near $86 per barrel during Asian trading, significantly higher than the level of around $70 per barrel seen just two weeks ago.

In the previous session, the rupee slipped beyond the 96-per-dollar mark despite intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through dollar sales in both the spot and non-deliverable forward (NDF) markets, highlighting the persistent pressure on the local currency.

(more to come)

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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