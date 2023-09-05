Rupee opens 3 paise lower at 82.78 against the US dollar

Rupee opens 3 paise lower at 82.78 against the US dollar1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST
The dollar steadied, while Treasuries were slightly lower across tenors as cash trading resumed. Australian bonds also fell ahead of the central bank’s meeting, with yield on the three-year rising two basis points and that on the 10-year up three basis points.
The Indian rupee opened 3 paise lower against the US dollar on Tuesday weighed down by surging crude oil prices. The local currency opened at 82.78 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 82.75.
