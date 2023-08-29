Rupee opens 4 paise higher at 82.59 against the US dollar

Rupee opens 4 paise higher at 82.59 against the US dollar2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST
The dollar index, which measures US currency against six key rivals, eased 0.077% to 103.85, after slipping 0.2% on Monday. The index is up 2% this month as resilient economic data bolstered expectations that interest rates may stay higher for longer, Reuters reported.
The Indian rupee opened 4 paise higher on Tuesday amid a pullback in the greenback and US Treasury yields ahead of a slew of key economic data. The local currency opened at 82.59 a dollar as compared to previous close of 82.63.
