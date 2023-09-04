Rupee opens 4 paise higher at 82.68 against the US dollar

Rupee opens 4 paise higher at 82.68 against the US dollar2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST
The dollar was little changed at 104.20 against a basket of currencies, but remained close to the two-month peak of 104.44 it touched on August 25. The index rose 1.7% in August, snapping its two month losing streak. US markets are closed on Monday.
The Indian rupee opened 4 paise higher against the US dollar on Monday amid a steady American currency. The local currency opened at 82.68 a dollar as compared to previous close of 82.72.
