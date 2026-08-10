Rupee opens 4 paise higher at 95.17 against US dollar

The rupee opened 4 paise higher at 95.17 against the US dollar on Monday, 10 August, supported by reduced expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike next month after the US economy unexpectedly shed jobs last month.

The currency is also drawing support from the Reserve Bank of India's continued intervention in the foreign exchange market, which is helping cushion the impact of volatile oil prices and uncertainty surrounding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

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The rupee has remained in recovery mode over the past two weeks, aided by regular RBI intervention. Although crude oil prices remain volatile, Brent crude was trading around $84.50 a barrel on Monday, well below its recent high of $100, offering some relief to the currency.

The RBI's presence was again evident on Friday when it intervened at the market open, signalling its intent to prevent oil-related pressures from triggering an unchecked decline in the rupee.

Also Read | Crude oil prices extend rally amid uncertainty over US-Iran peace talks

Oil outlook remains uncertain Iran and Oman have indicated that they are close to reaching an arrangement on managing traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. However, Tehran has maintained that a full reopening of the key waterway would depend on the US changing its approach and addressing what Iran describes as violations of the June understanding.

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The situation remains fragile, with a recent incident involving an Iranian missile targeting a UAE-linked tanker transiting the strait adding to concerns over the security of the crucial oil route. Brent crude is currently trading around $84.5 a barrel, with uncertainty over the reopening of the strait keeping prices volatile.

Oil remains a key risk for the rupee For India, sustained higher crude prices could increase dollar demand and weigh on the rupee. According to market experts, every $10 increase in average crude oil prices can widen India's current account deficit by around 30-40 basis points, increasing pressure on the currency.

RBI continues to strengthen reserves Meanwhile, India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $10.512 billion to $692.866 billion in the week ended 31 July, following a $6.118 billion increase in the previous week.

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Currency market experts said the consecutive rise in reserves indicates continued RBI intervention and reserve accumulation, with the central bank likely buying dollars when the rupee strengthens. This could limit the currency's near-term appreciation even as the US dollar remains relatively weak.

Rupee Outlook According to Amit Pabari, MD, Research Team, CR Forex Advisors, said technically, the 95.00-95.10 zone should continue to act as a solid floor for the pair, and a gradual climb back towards the 96.00-96.20 region looks like the more realistic scenario over the coming sessions. Oil prices and the RBI's own dollar buying are likely to stay the key drivers for the rupee this week, keeping the broader bias tilted towards weakness.

Also Read | Gold and silver prices volatile amid Middle East confusion, an uptick in the US

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.