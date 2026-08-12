Rupee opens 4 paise higher at 95.40 against US dollar

The rupee opened 4 paise higher at ₹95.40 against the US dollar on Wednesday, 12 August, but sentiment remained cautious as Brent crude approached $90 a barrel and Asian currencies weakened. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to continue intervening in the foreign exchange market to limit the currency’s downside.

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The rupee has remained under pressure since slipping past the ₹95 mark last Wednesday, with rising oil prices and uncertainty over the resolution of the US-Iran conflict weighing on the currency.

Brent crude has gained around 7% this week and is nearing $90 a barrel, prompting importers to increase hedging activity, bankers told Reuters. The resulting demand for dollars is adding pressure on the rupee and offsetting the support from RBI interventions.

The RBI has sold dollars through state-run banks in both trading sessions so far this week to contain the rupee’s losses. Traders said the currency could have weakened further in the absence of the central bank’s intervention.

Also Read | Crude oil prices extend rally for sixth session amid ongoing US-Iran war

Dollar awaits US inflation cue The dollar remained firm near 99.80 on the Dollar Index, recovering from a two-month low as uncertainty around oil prices supported the greenback. The US 10-year Treasury yield also stayed elevated at around 4.7%, reflecting concerns that higher crude prices could keep inflationary pressures sticky.

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Market attention is now on the US consumer price index (CPI) data. A hotter-than-expected inflation reading could strengthen expectations of a September Federal Reserve rate hike, pushing Treasury yields and the dollar higher and potentially adding pressure on the rupee. Conversely, a softer CPI print could ease rate-hike expectations and provide some relief to the Indian currency.

FPI inflows offer limited relief Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned buyers of Indian assets in August, with equity inflows reaching around $1.8 billion so far, while debt investments stood at about $0.2 billion. However, analysts cautioned that the recent inflows need to be viewed in the broader context.

FPI outflows for 2026 remain at around $16.5 billion, already exceeding the total outflow recorded in 2025. The recent buying therefore provides some near-term support to Indian equities and the rupee, but may not yet signal a sustained reversal in foreign investor sentiment.

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Rupee Outlook Amit Pabari, MD, Research Team, CR Forex Advisors, said that the 95.00–95.10 zone remains a key support for USD/INR. With the rupee breaking above 95.30 on Tuesday, the pair is now more likely to move towards 95.80 and subsequently 96.20. Tonight’s US CPI could be the next trigger, with a hot print supporting a move towards 95.80–96.20.

Also Read | Gold and silver prices jump up to 1% on MCX ahead of US CPI data

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.