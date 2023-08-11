Rupee opens 4 paise lower at 82.75 against the US dollar1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST
The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, eased 0.078% to 102.54, but was on course to clock gains for the fourth straight week.
The Indian rupee opened 4 paise lower against the US dollar on Friday amid a steady American currency. The local currency opened at 82.75 a dollar as compared to previous close of 82.71.
