Fri Aug 11 2023 09:26:05
Rupee opens 4 paise lower at 82.75 against the US dollar
The Indian rupee opened 4 paise lower against the US dollar on Friday amid a steady American currency. The local currency opened at 82.75 a dollar as compared to previous close of 82.71.

The dollar was steady amid hopes that the Federal Reserve is done with rate hikes after data showed US consumer prices increased moderately in July.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, eased 0.078% to 102.54, but was on course to clock gains for the fourth straight week.

On Thursday, rupee ended 11 paise higher at 82.71 a dollar after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left its key interest rates unchanged.

“Rupee is likely to appreciate today amid expectation of a correction in the dollar and softening crude oil prices. Dollar is likely to retreat as moderating price pressure along with easing labor market in the US may bolster the hopes that Fed may hit a pause button from next meeting. Meanwhile, traders will remain cautious ahead of PPI and consumer sentiment data from the US," ICICI Direct said in a note.

It expects USDINR to face hurdle near 82.85 and slip back till 82.50 level.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices were trading flat. 

Brent crude futures rose 0.02% to $86.42 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 0.04% to $82.85.

On the domestic front, the Indian benchmark equity indices opened lower on Friday amid mixed global cues.

On Thursday, foreign institutional investors (FII) net bought Indian shares worth 331.22 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net purchased stocks worth 703.72 crore, provisional data from the exchanges showed.

Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST
