Rupee opens 4 paise lower at 83.19 against the US dollar2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST
The dollar stood at 10-month highs against a basket of major currencies, supported by US bond yields scaling 16-year peaks. The US dollar index touched its highest since November at 106.
The Indian rupee opened 5 paise lower against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a stronger American currency overseas and spike in treasury yields. The local currency opened at 83.19 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.15.
