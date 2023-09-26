The Indian rupee opened 5 paise lower against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a stronger American currency overseas and spike in treasury yields. The local currency opened at 83.19 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.15.

The dollar stood at 10-month highs against a basket of major currencies, supported by US bond yields scaling 16-year peaks. The US dollar index touched its highest since November at 106.

The 10-year US Treasury yield has climbed above 4.55% and is at its highest level since October 2007 on expectations that the US Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates higher for longer, Reuters reported.

On Monday, the rupee fell 21 paise to 83.15 a dollar.

Elevated crude oil prices, month-end dollar demand, FII selling and weak trend in domestic equities also kept the rupee under pressure.

Asian currencies were mostly weaker with the Thai baht leading losses down by 0.58%.

“USDINR is expected to move towards the higher end of the consolidation range 82.80-83.30 amid strong dollar. However, the optimism of bond index inclusion is likely to prevent the depreciation in the rupee. Meanwhile, expectation of weaker set of economic numbers from US could also restrict the upside in the dollar," ICICI Direct said in a note.

It expects USDINR to face the resistance near 83.30 and only a sustained move above 83.30 would rise towards 83.40.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices eased, limiting downside for rupee.

Brent futures fell 0.30% to $93.01 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined 0.25% to $89.46 a barrel.

On the domestic front, the Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading flat in the pre-opening session.

On Monday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth ₹2,333.03 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased shares to the tune of ₹1,579.28 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

