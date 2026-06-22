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Rupee opens 4 paise lower at 94.36 against US dollar

Rupee opens 4 paise lower at 94.36 against US dollar

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published22 Jun 2026, 09:04 AM IST
Rupee opens 4 paise lower at 94.36 against US dollar
Rupee opens 4 paise lower at 94.36 against US dollar(Pixabay)
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Rupee opens 4 paise lower at 94.36 against US dollar

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About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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