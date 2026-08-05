Rupee opens 46 paise higher against US dollar ahead of RBI Policy

The Indian rupee appreciated 46 paise to open above the 95-per-US dollar mark on Wednesday, August 5, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision, supported by a continued decline in crude oil prices amid signs of progress in US-Iran negotiations.

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The domestic currency's recovery has been aided by Brent crude's sharp correction from a recent high of around $102 a barrel to $78.80, along with sustained intervention by the RBI and strong capital inflows following measures announced by the central bank in its June policy review.

Crude oil prices extended their losses after Brent tumbled 5.2% on Tuesday and slipped another 1% during Asian trading. The decline came after comments from Qatari and US officials raised hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough in the five-month-long US-Iran conflict, easing concerns over supply disruptions.

According to a Reuters report, movements in crude oil prices remain one of the biggest drivers of the rupee's near-term direction. A currency trader told Reuters that the rupee is likely to hold on to its recent gains only if oil prices remain contained.

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Also Read | Gold and silver prices climb amid a decline in dollar, crude oil

RBI policy: Focus shifts to commentary Market participants widely expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% in its monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. However, according to market experts, the key focus will be Governor Sanjay Malhotra's commentary on inflation and liquidity. Analysts believe that while a status quo is largely priced in, any indication that the RBI is turning more cautious on inflation could have a greater impact on the rupee and domestic financial markets than the policy decision itself.

Falling oil prices support the rupee According to market experts, crude oil prices provided a significant boost to the rupee after Brent crude fell nearly 6% to a three-week low of around $79 a barrel. The decline followed reports that Qatar had proposed a draft framework to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, allowing ships to enter through an Iranian route and exit via an Omani channel. Adding to the optimism, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a deal could be finalised within the next two days.

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Despite the sharp fall in oil prices, experts caution that geopolitical developments remain fluid. They note that previous signs of progress in the US-Iran conflict have quickly unravelled, suggesting that the recent relief in crude prices could reverse if negotiations fail to deliver a lasting agreement.

Also Read | Rupee opens flat at 95.33 against US dollar

Rupee Outlook According to Amit Pabari, MD, Research Team, CR Forex Advisors, said, optimism around the Hormuz talks could help the rupee test its support zone of 94.80-95.00. As long as this holds, the pair may gradually drift back toward 95.80-96.20 over coming sessions. But if the Hormuz deal actually goes through, the rupee could see a sharper move of 30 to 40 paise on the stronger side.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.