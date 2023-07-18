Rupee opens 5 paise higher at 81.99 against the US dollar1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 09:17 AM IST
Asian currencies were higher during the day, while equities were mostly lower despite the positive session for their US peers.
The Indian rupee opened 5 paise higher against the US dollar on Tuesday amid broader weakness in the US dollar. The local unit opened at 81.99 a dollar as compared to previous close of 82.04.
