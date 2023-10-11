Rupee opens 5 paise higher at 83.20 against the US dollar
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05% lower at 105.77.
The rupee opened 5 paise higher against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking cues from positive equity markets and a weaker American currency against major rivals overseas. The local currency opened at 83.20 a dollar as against previous close of 83.25.
