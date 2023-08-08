Rupee opens 5 paise lower at 82.79 against the US dollar

Rupee opens 5 paise lower at 82.79 against the US dollar1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 09:18 AM IST
The dollar index rose in Asia, and has now recovered a large part of its losses suffered post the US jobs data. Asian currencies were down between 0.2% and 0.6%, with the offshore Chinese yuan slipping to 7.2250 to the dollar, Reuters reported.
The Indian rupee opened 5 paise lower against the US dollar on Tuesday following weakness in other Asian currencies amid a recovery in the dollar index. The local currency opened at 82.79 a dollar as compared to the previous close of 82.84.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started