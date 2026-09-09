Rupee opens 5 paise lower at 94.87 against US dollar

The rupee opened 5 paise lower at 94.87 against the US dollar on Wednesday, 9 September, pressured by a further rise in oil prices that is likely to test the Reserve Bank of India’s ability to support the currency.

The Indian currency had its sharpest decline in nearly a month on Tuesday as higher oil prices offset the RBI’s efforts to keep the rupee anchored. The central bank has stepped up its intervention in the foreign exchange market in recent weeks, at times aggressively, helping the rupee recover to a two-month high late last week.

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Although the RBI was present in the market on Tuesday, traders said its intervention was not sufficient to prevent the rupee from weakening.

The move marked a shift from recent trading patterns and could indicate that the RBI is becoming less willing to support the rupee aggressively when the underlying pressure stems from higher oil prices, a currency trader at a bank said, according to a Reuters report.

Middle East tensions put oil back in focus The Middle East conflict has entered its seventh month and continues to widen, with fresh attacks involving Iranian-backed Houthis, US strikes on Iranian oil tankers and new sanctions on Tehran heightening concerns over global crude supplies.

Market experts said the escalation is becoming increasingly significant for India, where higher oil prices can widen the trade deficit, raise inflationary pressures and weigh on the rupee.

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Global crude supplies remain under strain, with oil prices approaching the $100-per-barrel mark. Fuel shortages have also emerged in parts of the world, while diesel prices in the US have climbed to record highs. According to experts, crude is no longer merely an energy-market concern but is increasingly becoming a key factor for currency markets as well.

Foreign outflows compound rupee pressure The pressure on the rupee is also being amplified by continued foreign investor selling.

Foreign equity flows have remained negative in September, with more than ₹12,600 crore withdrawn during the first few trading sessions of the month. This has pushed cumulative foreign equity outflows for 2026 beyond ₹2.37 lakh crore, already surpassing the ₹1.66 lakh crore recorded for the whole of 2025.

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Market experts said the combination of higher crude prices, elevated global bond yields and persistent foreign outflows creates a challenging backdrop for the rupee.

“When oil prices rise, global yields climb and foreign flows turn negative simultaneously, the rupee comes under pressure from multiple directions,” experts said, adding that the currency’s near-term trajectory will depend heavily on crude prices, global rate expectations and the intensity of central bank intervention.

Rupee Outlook Amit Pabari, MD, Research Team, CR Forex Advisors, said the 94.00–94.20 zone remains the key support for USDINR. The pair's move above the 94.60–94.80 region has strengthened the bullish structure. As FCNR-related support gradually fades and global headwinds persist, USDINR could move towards 95.50 and eventually 96.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.