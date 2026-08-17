Rupee opens 5 paise lower at 95.48 against US dollar

The rupee opened 5 paise lower at 95.48 against the US dollar on Monday, 17 August, despite a weaker dollar, as the currency came under pressure after the Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly advanced the deadline for its discounted forex swap facility for non-resident Indian deposits.

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The move came after weak US retail sales data reduced expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike next month, weighing on the dollar.

The RBI said late Friday that it was bringing forward the deadline for the discounted forex swap facility by one month following more than $50 billion in inflows through non-resident Indian deposits.

Under the revised timeline, banks can access the zero-cost hedging facility for overseas foreign exchange deposits raised until 31 August, compared with the earlier 30 September deadline.

Rupee holds steady, but risks build beneath the surface The USD/INR pair remained in an unusually narrow 7-paise range between 95.38 and 95.44 on Friday, reflecting a period of subdued volatility. However, market experts caution that the apparent stability could prove temporary as several external and domestic factors continue to weigh on the rupee.

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Softer dollar offers some relief The US Dollar Index has eased to around 99.50, providing some relief to emerging-market currencies. Recent US data, including retail sales, producer prices and consumer inflation, has also pointed to a moderation in economic activity. This has reduced expectations of an immediate Federal Reserve rate hike, experts said.

Foreign flows have provided additional support, with overseas investors bringing nearly $6.6 billion into Indian equities since June, helping absorb some of the pressure on the domestic currency.

Geopolitical risks remain a key concern Despite these supportive factors, experts said geopolitical developments remain a major risk for the rupee. The US-Iran ceasefire arrangement is due to expire, while negotiations over reopening the Strait of Hormuz remain unresolved.

Fresh military action in Lebanon over the weekend has added to uncertainty. Any escalation could push crude oil prices higher, posing a fresh challenge for the rupee given India's dependence on oil imports.

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RBI's forex support faces a deadline Another key development is the RBI's FCNR(B) swap facility, which attracted nearly $50 billion in forex inflows. The central bank has now said that the facility will be available only for deposits mobilised until 31 August 2026.

Market experts said these inflows have provided an important cushion for the rupee, but the currency could face greater pressure once this temporary support begins to fade.

Narrowing yield gap could weigh on flows Elevated G7 bond yields and a narrowing yield differential between emerging markets and the US could also weigh on the rupee, experts said. A smaller spread could reduce the relative attractiveness of emerging-market bonds and encourage investors to shift funds towards developed markets offering comparatively safer returns.

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Trade deficit and dollar demand add pressure The RBI continues to hold a sizeable forward dollar position of nearly $103 billion, while India's trade deficit widened sharply to $31.98 billion. Low forward premiums have also made hedging through forward contracts more attractive for importers, potentially adding to dollar demand.

Experts said that while none of these factors alone is enough to trigger significant rupee weakness, their combination creates underlying pressure on the currency. The rupee's recent calm, therefore, may represent a temporary pause rather than a lasting reduction in volatility.

Rupee Outlook According to Amit Pabari, MD, Research Team, CR Forex Advisors, while the rupee may remain supported in the near term, the overall risk-reward appears tilted towards weakness.

Technically, the 95.20–95.30 zone is likely to act as an important support area. As long as this level holds, USD/INR could gradually move towards the 96.20–96.50 region in the coming days.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.