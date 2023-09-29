comScore
Rupee opens 6 paise higher at 83.12 against the US dollar as treasury yields retreat
 Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

The dollar index was lower in Asia at 106.02 and off its 10-month highs hit earlier in the week. The 10-year US treasury yield eased to 4.59% in Asia after climbing to 4.68% on Thursday, its highest level since October 2007.

Rupee opened at 83.12 a dollar as against previous close of 83.18. (Image: AFP)

The Indian rupee opened 6 paise higher against the US dollar on Friday helped by a pullback in US treasury yields and steady crude oil prices. The local currency opened at 83.12 a dollar as against previous close of 83.18.

The dollar index was lower in Asia at 106.02 and off its 10-month highs hit earlier in the week. The 10-year US treasury yield eased to 4.59% in Asia after climbing to 4.68% on Thursday, its highest level since October 2007. The two-year US treasury yield was also lower at 5.07%.

Asian currencies were trading mixed but the offshore Chinese yuan was up 0.13%.

Meanwhile, India fell short of inclusion in FTSE Russell's emerging market government bond index. However, the global index provider kept India on a watch list.

Investors will keep an eye on US core personal consumption expenditure numbers due later in the day, which will provide cues on the country's inflation trajectory.

Crude oil prices were trading flat, lending a support to the rupee.

Brent futures inched 0.05% higher at $95.43 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.17% to $91.87 a barrel.

On the domestic front, the Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, were trading higher.

On Thursday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth 3,364.22 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased shares to the tune of 2,711.48 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Updated: 29 Sep 2023, 09:21 AM IST
