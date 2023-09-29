Rupee opens 6 paise higher at 83.12 against the US dollar as treasury yields retreat
The dollar index was lower in Asia at 106.02 and off its 10-month highs hit earlier in the week. The 10-year US treasury yield eased to 4.59% in Asia after climbing to 4.68% on Thursday, its highest level since October 2007.
The Indian rupee opened 6 paise higher against the US dollar on Friday helped by a pullback in US treasury yields and steady crude oil prices. The local currency opened at 83.12 a dollar as against previous close of 83.18.
