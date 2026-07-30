Subscribe

Rupee opens 6 paise higher at 95.59 against US dollar

The Indian rupee rose by 6 paise to 95.59 against the US dollar, buoyed by RBI support despite crude oil price volatility. The currency has gained over 1% in four sessions following the Fed's decision to keep interest rates steady amid ongoing inflation concerns.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published30 Jul 2026, 09:07 AM IST
Advertisement
Rupee opens 6 paise higher at 95.59 against US dollar
Rupee opens 6 paise higher at 95.59 against US dollar(Pixabay)
AI Quick Read

The Indian rupee opened 6 paise higher at 95.59 against the US dollar on Thursday, 30 July, following the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision, although volatility in crude oil prices remained a key risk factor.

The domestic currency has strengthened for the fourth consecutive session, gaining more than 1% during the period, with traders attributing the recovery largely to continued support from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to a Reuters report.

Advertisement

As anticipated, the Federal Reserve maintained interest rates at 3.50%-3.75%. However, Chair Kevin Warsh emphasised that the fight against inflation is still ongoing. Officials are dedicated to restoring inflation to the Fed's 2% goal and are not prepared to declare success at this point.

Market experts said the US Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged at 3.50%-3.75% was largely in line with expectations, but Chair Kevin Warsh’s comments indicated that the central bank remains cautious on inflation and is not ready to declare victory yet.

Also Read | Crude oil prices rebound after falling 14% in three sessions

Analysts noted that the Fed continues to focus on bringing inflation back towards its 2% target, while keeping the option of further tightening open if economic data, particularly inflation and labour market indicators, remain stronger than expected.

Advertisement

The US 10-year Treasury yield holding near 4.70% also reflected persistent inflation concerns, which could support dollar demand and reduce the relative attractiveness of emerging markets like India, experts said.

Despite these global headwinds and a rebound in Brent crude prices towards $89 per barrel, the rupee strengthened to 95.49 before closing at 95.6475 against the US dollar. Currency analysts attributed the rupee’s recent resilience largely to sustained intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has stepped in to curb excessive volatility and prevent sharp currency movements.

However, experts cautioned that while RBI intervention can help manage short-term fluctuations, the rupee’s broader direction will continue to depend on factors such as crude oil prices, global dollar strength, and geopolitical developments.

Advertisement

Also Read | Gold, silver prices today: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver

Rupee Outlook

According to Amit Pabari, MD, Research Team, CR Forex Advisors, the 95.50-95.60 zone remains a crucial support area for USDINR. While recent rupee strength has been aided by RBI intervention, the broader backdrop of elevated crude oil prices, persistent geopolitical tensions, and a Fed that continues to keep the door open for further tightening remains supportive for the dollar. As long as this support zone holds, we continue to expect USDINR to move towards the 96.80-97.00 zone.

Also Read | Rupee opens 15 paise higher at 95.76 against US dollar

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

Federal ReserveCrude Oil PricesIndian RupeeRupeeCurrency
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsRupee opens 6 paise higher at 95.59 against US dollar
Advertisement
Read Next Story