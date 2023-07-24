Rupee opens 6 paise lower at 82.01 against the US dollar1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 09:09 AM IST
The US dollar index was steady at 101.04, holding near its over one-week peak. The 2-year US yield rose to 4.8650%, while Asian currencies were down 0.1% to 0.4%.
The Indian rupee opened 6 paise lower against the US dollar on Friday following weakness in Asian peers. The local currency opened at 82.01 as compared to the previous close of 81.95.
