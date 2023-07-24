Rupee opens 6 paise lower at 82.01 against the US dollar

On Friday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth ₹1,998.77 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased shares to the tune of ₹1,290.73 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

On the domestic front, the Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty were trading lower in the pre-opening session.

Brent crude futures fell 0.07% to $81.01 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.08% to $77.01 a barrel.

The Fed is almost certain to raise rates by 25 basis points and economists expect the US central bank to maintain a hawkish tone.

Market participants remain watchful of the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank policy meet this week which are widely expected to hike rates this week.

On Friday, the rupee ended 4 paise lower at 81.95 a dollar.

The US dollar index was steady at 101.04, holding near its over one-week peak. The 2-year US yield rose to 4.8650%, while Asian currencies were down 0.1% to 0.4%.

The US dollar index was steady at 101.04, holding near its over one-week peak. The 2-year US yield rose to 4.8650%, while Asian currencies were down 0.1% to 0.4%.

The Indian rupee opened 6 paise lower against the US dollar on Friday following weakness in Asian peers. The local currency opened at 82.01 as compared to the previous close of 81.95.

The Indian rupee opened 6 paise lower against the US dollar on Friday following weakness in Asian peers. The local currency opened at 82.01 as compared to the previous close of 81.95.