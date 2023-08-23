Rupee opens 6 paise lower at 83.00 against the US dollar

Rupee opens 6 paise lower at 83.00 against the US dollar1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST
The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was at 103.55, not far from the two-month high of 103.71 it touched on Tuesday. The index is up 1.6% in August and is on course to snap its two-month losing streak, Reuters reported.
The Indian rupee opened 6 paise lower against the US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by strength in the greenback ahead of the key meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole later this week. The local currency opened at 83.00 a dollar as compared to previous close of 82.94.
