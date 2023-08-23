Rupee opens 6 paise lower at 83.00 against the US dollar

The Indian rupee opened 6 paise lower against the US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by strength in the greenback ahead of the key meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole later this week. The local currency opened at 83.00 a dollar as compared to previous close of 82.94. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was at 103.55, not far from the two-month high of 103.71 it touched on Tuesday. The index is up 1.6% in August and is on course to snap its two-month losing streak, Reuters reported.

Most Asian currencies dropped, with the offshore yuan just above 7.30 to the dollar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Tuesday, the rupee ended 17 paise higher at 82.94 a dollar.

Investors will keenly watch for clues on the outlook for interest rates from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech on Friday at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“Rupee is likely to depreciate today amid a firm dollar and on expectation of disappointing economic data from major countries across the globe. Further, investors await central bankers gathering at Jackson hole Symposium that would likely provide cues on interest rate outlook. Additionally, traders will also pay attention to the summit of BRICS major emerging economies for any news on Chinese stimulus," ICICI Direct said in a note. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The brokerage expects USDINR to hold the support near 82.90 levels and rise back towards 83.20 levels.

Crude oil prices rose, pressurising the local currency. Brent crude gained 0.19% to $84.19 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.28% to $79.86 a barrel.

On the domestic front, the Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, were trading higher in the pre-opening session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Tuesday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth ₹495.17 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased shares to the tune of ₹533.75 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.