Rupee opens 7 paise higher at 81.93 against the US dollar1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 09:12 AM IST
The US Fed hiked interest rates by 25 bps to a target range of 5.25-5.5%, on the expected lines, bringing US benchmark funds rate to the highest level since 2001 to tackle sticky, high inflation.
The Indian rupee opened 7 paise higher against the US dollar on Thursday tracking gains in Asian peers amid a weak US currency after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates, which analysts believe to be the last rate hike by the central bank. The local unit opened at 81.93 as compared to the previous close of 82.00.
