comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Rupee opens 7 paise higher at 82.02 against the US dollar
Back

The Indian rupee opened 7 paise higher against the US dollar on Thursday tracking gains in Asian peers. The local currency opened at 82.02 a dollar as compared to previous close of 82.09.

The dollar index dropped to near 100 after the yuan rose. The offshore yuan jumped 0.7% to near 7.18 to the dollar, boosted by the daily fix and steps taken by the People's Bank of China to make it easier for domestic firms to raise funds from overseas.

On Wednesday, rupee ended 6 paise lower at 82.09 a dollar.

Investors await the US jobless claims data due Thursday, which is expected to provide cues on the strength of the labour market. The focus will also be on the US Federal Reserve’s policy review next week which is seen as the next trigger for the dollar.

Crude oil prices traded marginally higher.

Brent futures rose 0.09% to $79.53 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.08% to $75.41 a barrel.

On the domestic front, the Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty traded flat in the early trade.

On Wednesday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought Indian shares worth 1,165.47 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net sold shares to the tune of 2,134.54 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 09:24 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout