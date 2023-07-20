Rupee opens 7 paise higher at 82.02 against the US dollar1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 09:24 AM IST
The dollar index dropped to near 100 after the yuan rose. The offshore yuan jumped 0.7% to near 7.18 to the dollar.
The Indian rupee opened 7 paise higher against the US dollar on Thursday tracking gains in Asian peers. The local currency opened at 82.02 a dollar as compared to previous close of 82.09.
