The Indian rupee opened 7 paise higher against the US dollar on Thursday tracking gains in Asian peers. The local currency opened at 82.02 a dollar as compared to previous close of 82.09.

The dollar index dropped to near 100 after the yuan rose. The offshore yuan jumped 0.7% to near 7.18 to the dollar, boosted by the daily fix and steps taken by the People's Bank of China to make it easier for domestic firms to raise funds from overseas.

On Wednesday, rupee ended 6 paise lower at 82.09 a dollar.

Investors await the US jobless claims data due Thursday, which is expected to provide cues on the strength of the labour market. The focus will also be on the US Federal Reserve’s policy review next week which is seen as the next trigger for the dollar.

Crude oil prices traded marginally higher.

Brent futures rose 0.09% to $79.53 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.08% to $75.41 a barrel.

On the domestic front, the Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty traded flat in the early trade.

On Wednesday, the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought Indian shares worth ₹1,165.47 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net sold shares to the tune of ₹2,134.54 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

(With inputs from Reuters)

