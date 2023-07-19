Rupee opens 7 paise lower at 82.10 against the US dollar1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 09:12 AM IST
The dollar rebounded from a 15-month low hit in the previous session and held steady as traders assessed the US rate outlook. The US dollar index was at 99.943 against a basket of currencies in early Asia trade.
The Indian rupee opened 7 paise lower against the US dollar on Wednesday amid a firm greenback. The local currency opened at 82.10 a dollar as compared to previous close of 82.03.
