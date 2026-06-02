Rupee opens 7 paise lower at 95.06 against US dollar

The Indian rupee opened 7 paise weaker at 95.06 against the US dollar on Tuesday, 2 June, amid continued volatility in crude oil prices driven by uncertainty surrounding US-Iran negotiations and sustained foreign investor selling in Indian equities.
Market participants noted that despite ongoing portfolio outflows and crude oil prices hovering near $ 100 per barrel, the rupee has largely avoided sharp depreciation in recent sessions, supported by the central bank's active intervention in the foreign exchange market.
According to exchange data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have sold nearly $2.5 billion worth of Indian equities over the past two trading sessions. Since the outbreak of the Iran conflict in late February, cumulative foreign outflows from Indian stocks have reached almost $25 billion.
Meanwhile, Brent crude oil prices retained most of the gains from the previous session in early trading on Tuesday, as uncertainty persisted over the future of US-Iran talks.
US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that discussions with Iran were continuing. However, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported that Tehran had suspended indirect negotiations with Washington, adding to concerns over global oil supply and price stability.
According to market experts, India's economic fundamentals remain resilient despite growing global uncertainties. Recent data showed that industrial production expanded 4.9% in April, while manufacturing output rose 6.2%, indicating that domestic growth momentum remains intact even under a revised statistical series.
However, analysts note that investor sentiment is being shaped largely by developments in the Middle East. Fresh military exchanges involving Iran and ongoing Israeli operations in Lebanon have kept energy markets on edge. At the same time, diplomatic efforts continue, with US President Donald Trump expressing optimism about progress in talks with Iran and the possibility of extending the truce and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Experts said this mix of geopolitical risks and diplomatic optimism helped keep the rupee largely stable at 94.99 per dollar on Monday.
Going forward, markets will focus on the RBI's 5 June policy decision and ongoing India-US trade negotiations, both of which could influence currency movements and investor sentiment in the near term.
Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors, said that technically, the 95.50–95.75 zone continues to act as strong resistance for USDINR, while the 94.50 region is expected to provide support on the downside. As long as crude oil prices remain under control and global risk sentiment does not deteriorate significantly, the pair is likely to trade within the near-term 94.50–95.50 range.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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